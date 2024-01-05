Matthew Nash Promoted to Partner at Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C.

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. (MBK) announced the promotion of Matthew Nash, CPA to partner. Since joining the firm in 2011, he has been an integral part of the team, focusing on audit, review, and compilation engagements and playing a pivotal role in the commercial, not-for-profit audit, and pension engagement teams.

“We are so very proud of Matt’s professional accomplishments, and we look forward to his contributions to the firm as a member of our partner group,” Partner Howard Cheney said.

With a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nichols College and an MBA from Elms College, Nash’s educational background has been foundational in his rise within the firm. As a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants, he has proven his commitment to professional excellence and ethical standards.

In his time at Meyers Brothers Kalicka, Nash has advanced from an intern to a senior manager and now to a partner. His journey has been characterized by hard work, dedication, and a strong ethic instilled by his family. He attributes much of his success to the mentorship and support provided by the team at MBK.

His expertise in the commercial sector and his holistic approach to client businesses have been invaluable to the firm. His dedication to understanding client needs and fostering business growth is a testament to his professional philosophy. As a leader, he is committed to mentoring junior staff, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and problem-solving skills. His leadership style is exemplified by accountability, open communication, and trust.

Beyond his professional achievements, Nash is deeply involved in community service. He serves as a board member and treasurer for Springfield School Volunteers and is a committee member of the Ronald McDonald House Golf Tournament. These roles complement his professional work, reflecting his commitment to giving back to the community.

Motivated by his family’s support and the firm’s success, Nash is driven to contribute meaningfully to Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C., and the wider accounting field. His promotion to partner is not only a recognition of his past accomplishments, but also a testament to his potential in shaping the future of the firm.

“I am so excited and proud for Matt, and he has earned this partnership,” Partner Rudy D’Agostino said. “His dedication and drive to service clients is outstanding. Matt represents the next generation of leaders for our firm and is a key part of our continued succession plan. Congratulations to Matt, and well-deserved.”