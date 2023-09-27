Timothy Murphy Included in Best Lawyers in America

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C., a leading labor and employment law firm serving employers in the Greater Springfield and Worcester areas, announced that one of its partners, Timothy Murphy, has been recognized once again by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America list for 2024. He is listed in three fields: employment law – management, labor law – management, and litigation – labor and employment.

Focusing his practice on labor relations, union avoidance, collective bargaining and arbitration, employment litigation, and employment counseling, Murphy has been included in The Best Lawyers in America every year since 2013 and was Lawyer of the Year in 2015, 2018, 2020, and 2022.

Murphy is very active within the local community, sitting on boards of directors for several area organizations, such as the Human Service Forum and Community Legal Aid. He also is a member of the World Affairs Council.

Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on a rigorous peer-review survey comprising more than 12.2 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys.