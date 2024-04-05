TMGC LLC Acquires Thomas Memorial Golf & Country Club

TURNERS FALLS — On April 3, Kyle and Kelly Snow, as well as Kyle’s father, Edward Snow Jr., acting as TMGC LLC, purchased the Thomas Memorial Golf & Country Club in Turners Falls.

The Snow family, who own and operate Northfield Golf Course and Snow & Sons Landscaping in Greenfield, purchased the 55-acre property from the Thomas family with assets acquired from the Thomas Memorial Golf & Country Club board of directors. The acquisition also includes two private residences, an event space, a clubhouse, and a maintenance building.

While membership rates will stay level with the 2023 season, the Snows plan to make immediate improvements to the grounds and clubhouse, including a facelift of the common areas and restrooms. These updates are part of a comprehensive three- to five-year improvement plan the Snow family developed to ensure that Thomas Memorial Golf remains a leading local course and offers a unique Franklin County experience for golfers at all levels of play.

Kyle Snow, who also owns Sugarloaf Gardens in Sunderland, said the decision to acquire Thomas Memorial Golf Club was driven by the course’s rich history and strong relationship within the community.

“When we learned that the course was possibly up for sale, we thoroughly investigated the opportunity and engaged in discussions with both the Thomas family and the course’s board of directors,” he said. “It was evident that this acquisition was a perfect fit. We are committed to carrying on the name and preserving the course’s great features and valued history while simultaneously introducing new changes that will enhance the overall golfing experience.”

The Snow family plans to create a synergy between Northfield Golf Club and Thomas Memorial Golf that will benefit both courses, he added. “We look forward to building upon the existing strengths of the club and further establishing it as a great overall experience for its members and visitors.”