Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR Opens in Hartford on April 6

HARTFORD, Conn. — Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR is coming to Hartford for the first time ever, starting Saturday, April 6. A colourful homage to Cirque du Soleil legacy, BAZZAR will continue its performances until May 5 at Under the Big Top on Market Street.

The show features acrobatic disciplines such as teeterboard, acrobike, contortion, duo rollerskates, duo trapeze, aerial rope, hair suspension, fire manipulation, slackline, and music performed live on stage.

Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR is intended to be an eclectic lab of creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers, and musicians craft an awe-inspiring spectacle. Led by their maestro, they band together to invent a whimsical, one-of-a-kind universe. In a place where the unexpected is expected, the colourful group imagines, builds, and invents vibrant scenes in an artistic and acrobatic game. The high-energy excitement, collision of sounds and colors, and meeting place of diverse characters one might find at a traditional bazaar inspired the name of the show.

BAZZAR is the 43rd Cirque du Soleil production in 39 years. Since its creation in 2018, the show has entertained audiences in India, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina.

For the first time in Cirque du Soleil history, performers display strength and technical feats in an act of mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport in which a gymnast performs aerial yoga postures and wrestling grips in concert with a vertical stationary or hanging wooden pole, cane, or hanging rope.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/bazzar.