‘To Boldly Grow: Judaism, Food, and Sustainability’ Panel Discussion Slated for May 31

PITTSFIELD — On Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m., the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will present “To Boldly Grow: Judaism, Food, and Sustainability,” an inspirational and timely discussion with journalist and author Tamar Haspel. This free event, part of Super Tzedakah Week focusing on the federation’s commitment to sustaining its community and world, will take place at Hancock Shaker Village, 1843 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield.

Haspel writes the James Beard Award-winning Washington Post column “Unearthed,” which tackles food from every angle: agriculture, nutrition, obesity, the food environment, and DIY. Her memoir, To Boldly Grow: Finding Joy, Adventure, and Dinner in Your Own Backyard, recounts her experiences living off the food grid in Cape Cod.

Haspel will be in conversation with Shamu Sadeh and Janna Siller, environmentalists and educators from the Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center, on the vital Jewish themes of sustainability in one’s backyard, community, and planet. The panel will be moderated by Elisa Spungen Bildner, a journalist, author (Berkshire Farm to Table Cookbook with Robert Bildner), and federation vice president.

For more on this program, which is also part of “Jewish Literary Voices,” a Jewish Federation of the Berkshires series in collaboration with the Jewish Book Council, and other federation events, visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org.