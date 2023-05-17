Western Mass. EDC, MGM Springfield to Host Local Supplier Diversity Networking Event

SPRINGFIELD — The Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC) and MGM Springfield are collaborating to host a networking event on Tuesday, May 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Aria Ballroom of MGM Springfield.

The event is designed to provide support to local vendors, including minority-owned, women-owned, LGBTQ+-owned, and veteran-owned businesses. The goal is to bring regional anchor institutions and local vendors that provide goods and services together. Vendors will have the opportunity to meet directly with the MGM Springfield sourcing team and learn about future vendor contracts. Support will be available to prepare and scale potential vendors for contracts.

The event is influenced by the Western Massachusetts Anchor Collaborative (WMAC), which provides comprehensive, systemic, and locally led solutions to regional women- and minority-owned businesses (MWBE) and workforce challenges. The EDC and MGM Springfield hope to enhance their impact and drive regional economic equity and financial vitality for their communities by connecting stakeholders in the region. This is done through networking events and assistance in cultivating a resilient local supplier pipeline. Attendees and vendors can register for the event by clicking here.

Representatives from the Center for Women Enterprises, the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council Inc., and the Massachusetts Supplier Diversity Office will speak at the event and provide guidance and information regarding available resources and vendor-certification opportunities.

“We are strengthening the relationships between large anchor institutions and local vendors, creating a more resilient and connected economy in Western Massachusetts,” said Rick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Western Massachusetts EDC. “The upcoming supplier networking event is a key part of this effort, providing an opportunity for local businesses of all backgrounds to connect with MGM Springfield and learn about upcoming contracts and, more importantly, making that direct connection with leaders from MGM Springfield and partnering organizations.”

Arlen Carballo, MGM Springfield’s vice president of Finance Operations, added that “MGM Springfield is thrilled to partner with the EDC to bring local vendors and members of our sourcing team together. This event is part of our continued commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in all aspects of our business, paving the way for positive economic impact in our community.”