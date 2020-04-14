TommyCar Auto Group Donates $10,000 to Support Local Healthcare Workers

NORTHAMPTON — TommyCar Auto Group — consisting of Country Hyundai, Country Nissan, Genesis of Northampton, Northampton Volkswagen, and Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley — announced it has donated a total of $10,000 to local healthcare workers through its “Donate to Feed” and “Donate to Protect” initiatives.

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on the doctors, nurses, and frontline medical workers at local hospitals, TommyCar Auto Group launched a two-part campaign to help support these local heroes.

Members of the TommyCard Rewards loyalty program were able to donate up to 50 points to help the cause, making it easy to support the efforts without having to leave the safety of home to make an in-person donation. The points were then matched in dollars by TommyCar Auto Group. Last week, $5,000 was raised to provide meals to the Emergency Department staff at Baystate Medical Center. As of April 10, another $5,000 was donated to Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which is used to purchase needed equipment such as N95 masks, gowns, gloves, and more.

“Within days of launching ‘Donate to Feed’ and ‘Donate to Protect,’ we were overwhelmed with messages of support from our loyal customers and members of the local community,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group. “During these unprecedented times, our local doctors, nurses, and members of the medical community are leaving their families and fighting this pandemic day in, day out, doing the best they can to protect us. It is our pleasure to have the opportunity to give back to these amazing local heroes with the support of our customers and our local restaurant partners. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to work with so many amazing people, and are thankful to be a part of such a wonderful community.”

