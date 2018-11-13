Travelers Aid Begins Service at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) and Travelers Aid announced that Travelers Aid International has begun serving the passengers of Bradley International Airport as the operator of the guest-service volunteer program at the airport.

Travelers Aid now operates the Information Center in Terminal A on the lower level, which is the baggage-claim level. There are currently 45 volunteers, and Travelers Aid will be recruiting additional volunteers in order to better serve the airport’s passengers. The center’s current hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Mary Kate Doherty, an experienced volunteer manager, has been retained by Travelers Aid to manage and expand the program.

“We are excited about this opportunity to serve Bradley’s travelers, and we will work with the airport to improve guest relations. We are grateful for this contract with the Connecticut Airport Authority,” Doherty said.

Kevin Dillon, executive director of the CAA, added that “we value our passengers, and we are always looking for ways to enhance their travel experience at Bradley International Airport. Travelers Aid brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Bradley Airport, and we look forward to bringing an even higher level of customer service to Bradley passengers together.”

Some of the changes that passengers may notice in the near future include expanded hours at the Information Center and an increased presence of volunteers at the center and other locations within the terminal.

Travelers Aid International currently operates similar guest-service volunteer programs at four other airports: New York JFK, Newark Liberty, Washington Dulles, and Washington Reagan. In addition, it operates the information booth at Washington Union Station. At these five locations, more than 750 Travelers Aid volunteers assisted more than 4.2 million passengers in 2017.

Bradley International Airport will be the 18th airport in the Travelers Aid Transportation Network, which also includes four North American railroad stations and a cruise terminal.

In the coming months, Travelers Aid will be reaching out to the residents of the region seeking additional volunteers. Doherty said Travelers Aid will be seeking anyone, both students and adults, interested in assisting a traveler with their questions.

“I have volunteered at Bradley since 2013, and I love helping people,” said a five-year volunteer from Granby. “I have traveled quite a bit over the years, and I know how valuable it is to have someone at an airport information desk where I can ask pertinent questions and learn about the local area.”

Anyone interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities should contact Doherty at (860) 500-8582 or [email protected].