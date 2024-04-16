Tri-State SHRM Conference Slated for May 13-15

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) announced that the Tri-State SHRM Conference, the largest human-resources (HR) conference in New England, will take place at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. on May 13-15.

The conference aims to unmask the changing face of HR by providing HR leaders with the necessary tools to stay ahead of the curve. The multi-day event will feature keynote speakers, educational breakout sessions, interactive games, multiple business networking opportunities, and an expo showcasing the latest HR technology and trends.

The conference will cover a variety of topics, including “Building a FOMO Workplace Culture,” “SEAT of Success: How Top Performers Never Settle for Balcony Seats,” and “Beyond Productivity: the Unseen Risks of Employee Stress and Burnout in the Workplace.” There will be 24 sessions available in total, featuring more than 27 speakers. Register online at tristateshrm.com.

“The world has drastically changed over the past couple of years. With that being said, HR leaders must stay current with issues, laws, and best practices,” said Cindy Sherman, Marketing manager for the Tri-State SHRM Conference. “This conference is designed to give them all of that and more. The past couple of years have been stressful, and this conference provides HR leaders with the opportunity to renew and refresh while learning from industry experts.”

The Massachusetts State Council of SHRM (MassSHRM) is a board of volunteers committed to making a positive impact in the human-resources community in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

An affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), MassSHRM serves to support our affiliated local chapters, to deliver resources and education to the HR community, and to advocate for and advance the HR profession.