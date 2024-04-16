Doug Anderson Elected Chairman of Liberty Bank’s Board of Directors

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — David Glidden, president and CEO of Liberty Bank, and the bank’s board of directors jointly announced that Doug Anderson was unanimously elected chairman of the board at its March meeting.

The election of Anderson comes after the unexpected passing of longtime Chairman Mark Gingras on March 7. Gingras served as Liberty’s board chairman since 2007 and board member since 2001.

Anderson’s role as a Liberty Bank corporator and board member began in April 2018. During that time, he has served on the credit risk, audit, compensation, and governance committees, and most recently as chair of the credit risk committee.

He brings decades of diverse leadership experience in banking, finance, management, and operations to the role of chairman. His extensive background includes senior executive roles as president of the former Savings Bank of Manchester (SBM) until 2004 and chairman, president, and CEO of the former Open Solutions. He spent 14 years at Unisys, an international technology company, and served on the board of directors for the former New Alliance Bancshares Inc.

Beyond Liberty’s boardroom, Anderson, a graduate of the University of Connecticut, has been a dedicated and generous community partner. This includes his philanthropic support and board service for many organizations and causes, such as the Connecticut Science Center, SBM Charitable Foundation, Manchester Community College Foundation, and Connecticut Foodshare. He also served as chairman of the Liberty Bank Foundation.

“Since Doug joined the board six years ago, he has earned high admiration and a stellar reputation as a director and a ‘Be Community Kind’ brand ambassador in the communities we serve,” Glidden said. “Not only does he possess extensive business acumen, but he also brings invaluable banking acumen and a wealth of banking knowledge as a former president and board chair for other community banks. He’s done a terrific job, and we know he will serve us well in setting the course for the bank as he takes on this leadership role.”

On the unexpected passing of Gingras, Glidden added, “Mark was a wonderful husband, dad, and doting grandfather. He also cherished his second family, his Liberty teammates. Whether he was in the boardroom, visiting a branch, or in the community, Mark always conveyed kindness, loyalty, and leadership, and demonstrated a steadfast dedication to ensuring Liberty remains a mutual bank. His leadership and friendship cannot be replaced, but his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of our board members and teammates at Liberty Bank.”