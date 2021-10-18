‘True Stories and Tall Tales of the Springfield Quadrangle’ Slated for Oct. 23

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Museums will present “True Stories and Tall Tales of the Springfield Quadrangle” on Saturday, Oct. 23, with tours starting at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for the general public and $3 for members of the Springfield Museums.

During this outdoor-only event, museum staff will present famous, mysterious, and sometimes-true stories of the Quadrangle and the five museums on the Springfield Museums campus.

“One of your guides is trustworthy and knowledgeable, and will stick to the well-documented history of the museums,” said Jenny Powers, family engagement coordinator. “Beware what you hear from your other guide; she may make up some stories along the way.”

Tour participants will learn about the museums’ origins, their first collections, and the dreams that made the Springfield Museums a reality today, as well as interesting facts about each building — and a few tall tales to share while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

“Sharing stories is one of the most enjoyable ways we have to connect with one another and with our surroundings,” said Clarissa Leverich, membership coordinator. “And, well, most people do love a tall tale, especially with lots of embellishment.”

Each participant will receive a souvenir flashlight to bring along on the tour. This program is recommended for visitors 10 and up.