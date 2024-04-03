UMass Dining to Host Dash ‘n’ Dine 5K to Support Amherst Survival Center

AMHERST — UMass Dining will host its 13th annual Dash ‘n’ Dine 5K race on Saturday, April 20 to support the Amherst Survival Center.

The Dash ‘n’ Dine 5K is a campus tradition that exemplifies UMass Dining’s mission to create community through food. Over the past 12 years, UMass Dining has been able to raise over $60,000 for the Amherst Survival Center.

The day begins at 9 a.m. with check-in at the Southwest Horseshoe, followed at 10 a.m. by a free fun run for children age 8 and younger. The race begins at 11 a.m., followed by an award ceremony at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon in the Berkshire Dining Commons.

This annual event is for people of all ages and abilities. The race fee is $10 for all Five College undergraduate and graduate students, $20 for UMass Amherst faculty and staff, and $25 for the general public. Children age 8 and under are free. The race fee includes registration and a complimentary meal at the university’s award-winning dining facilities in the Hampshire and Berkshire Dining Commons.

To register or make a donation, visit runumass.com. Walk-up registration is available on race day. Event sponsors include WWLP-TV and Rock 102.