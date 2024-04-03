Northampton Jazz Festival Welcomes Two Board Members

NORTHAMPTON — The Northampton Jazz Festival has welcomed two new board members who bring broad skills and deep experience in entrepreneurship, marketing, community organizing, and music from world cultures. They are Ricard Torres-Mateluna, who joined last month, and Jillian Duclos, who joined the board in September 2023.

“I am thrilled to add these two dynamic and energetic individuals to the Northampton Jazz Festival board of directors. In a very short time, they have both contributed much to the organization,” said Ruth Griggs, president of the board. “Their ideas are fresh, realistic, and are helping us expand the depth and scope of our offerings this September, like adding children’s programming, more jazz events in September, and bringing musicians of world cultures to the stage.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree in politics at Mount Holyoke College as a Francis Perkins Scholar in 2017, Duclos became a grass-roots organizer, a driver of workforce development, and then a business owner. Now, as executive director of the Downtown Northampton Assoc., she facilitates collaboration with city leaders, downtown organizations, and community members to drive economic development for downtown Northampton and provide a much-needed safety net to local and small businesses who anchor the community. On the Northampton Jazz Festival board, Duclos looks forward to using her experience to explore the best ways all can work together to make Northampton thrive.

Torres-Mateluna is a brand and marketing strategist who thinks with a global perspective and seeks solutions at the local level. Over his more than 20 years in the field, he has successfully worked toward uplifting educational entities and nonprofit organizations, having worked in advertising agencies and startups — large and small, at home and abroad — run by people from all backgrounds. His current role is vice president of Marketing and Communications for the Springfield-based human services agency Viability Inc.

Torres-Mateluna has been a jazz lover since childhood and is also a member of the editorial board and U.S. correspondent for Papeles de Jazz magazine in his native Chile. He holds a double bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Universidad ARCIS, Chile, and a master’s degree in literature from the University of California, Santa Cruz. As a first-generation college student and immigrant, he understands intimately the challenges ‘first’ groups face and uses that empathy and perspective to create solutions that effectively incorporate everyone. “The only way a brand, a campaign, or a strategy can be successful is by truly connecting with people,” he said.