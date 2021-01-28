UMassFive Directs $4,000 to Local Survival Centers

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced it has directed $4,000 in donations to local survival centers in Amherst and Northampton.

The donations were made possible thanks to UMassFive winning a Credit Union Give Back Sweepstakes held by its credit-card servicer, PSCU. This sweepstakes selected 25 credit unions from across the country to receive $4,000 to donate to local charitable organizations of their choice.

“As a nonprofit financial cooperative, we find it important to align ourselves with partners like PSCU who care about the communities we live and work in,” said Craig Boivin, vice president of Marketing at UMassFive. “It’s special to be able to use those relationships to give back to organizations who do so much good locally.”

UMassFive chose to direct donations of $2,000 each to the Amherst Survival Center and the Northampton Survival Center in support of the extra cost burden that 2020 placed on the organizations. Both organizations had to pivot operations quickly to meet the most pressing needs of their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and have seen more need than ever before.

To support the survival centers directly, visit amherstsurvival.org or northamptonsurvival.org.