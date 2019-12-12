Union Station Hosting Free Concert Series in December

SPRINGFIELD — Union Station will host a series of free concerts next week featuring local schools and music groups. Performances will be held in front of the tree in the grand concourse area of the station. Parking in the Union Station Garage will be free to concert attendees for the duration of each show.

“We are so excited for the opportunity afforded to our students to spread holiday cheer with their performances at Union Station,” Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick said. “Students always relish occasions where they can give back to the community that has given so much to them, and their holiday performances are always a delight to behold. We are grateful to Union Station for welcoming them.”

The performances include:

Monday, Dec. 16, noon: Warner/Lynch Elementary School Chorus;

Tuesday, Dec. 17, noon: White Street Elementary School Chorus;

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5:30 p.m.: Time Was a cappella trio;

Wednesday, Dec. 18, noon: Pottenger Elementary School Chorus;

Thursday, Dec. 19, noon: High School of Commerce Chorus;

Friday, Dec. 20, noon: Putnam Vocational Technical High School Music Ensemble;

Friday, Dec. 20, 6 to 8 p.m.: Western Mass Brass carolers; and

Saturday, Dec. 21, 1 p.m.: Community Music School.