WNEU President Anthony Caprio to Retire in June

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University President Anthony Caprio will retire at the end of June 2020 after 24 years in that role — making him the longest-serving president in WNEU’s history. He took over in 1996 as the fifth president in the 100-year-old institution’s history.

During his tenure, WNEU went from a college to a university and added several new buildings and programs, including the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. The board of trustees will conduct a nationwide search to find a successor.

“Western New England University has benefited greatly from Dr. Anthony Caprio’s leadership and stewardship over these many years. His upcoming retirement after 24 years of service is well-deserved, and he has worked tirelessly to advance our institution,” board of trustees chair Kenneth Rickson said last month.

“There have been many major achievements under Dr. Caprio’s term as president,” he added. “We made significant advancements in every area of campus life. We expanded our programs and curriculum, completed numerous changes and additions to the physical plant, enhanced our athletics programs, increased our student programs, and made significant advances in our technology. Dr. Caprio’s crowning achievement was completion of the plan to gain recognition as a university.”