United Way of Pioneer Valley Donating 80 Winter Coats for Children in Need

SPRINGFIELD — In partnership with Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) in Holyoke, the United Way of Pioneer Valley is helping keep kids warm this winter with a donation of 80 new winter coats.

“United Way is always here to support the needs of the communities we serve in the Pioneer Valley. We are able to better serve our community in partnership with other local nonprofits like VOC,” said Megan Moynihan, United Way’s interim president and CEO.

The coats will arrive at Valley Opportunity Council’s offices today, Dec. 4.