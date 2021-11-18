United Way of Pioneer Valley Launches Feed-a-Family Fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley is looking to the community for support as it launches its Feed-a-Family 2021 fundraiser: Feed-a-Family for Fifty. Every donation of $50 or more will help United Way of Pioneer Valley feed a family of four a full holiday meal, including turkey and all the fixings.

Feed-a-Family is United Way of Pioneer Valley’s largest fundraising effort in support of its feeding-the-hungry initiative. Only with generous support from the community can it raise the funds needed to ensure its neighbors and friends in the Pioneer Valley have enough to eat during the holidays and throughout the year. The United Way invites donors to stop into its food pantries anytime to observe or to volunteer as well, so individuals can see firsthand return on their community investment. Participants can make donations to Feed-a-Family by clicking here.

Every act of generosity counts. Again, just $50 covers a holiday meal of turkey and all the fixings for a family of four.

United Way of Pioneer Valley looks at each gift as an investment into the community’s future. The organization aims to impact the community today and build the foundation for tomorrow through strong partnerships with volunteers, local businesses, government, and nonprofit organizations.