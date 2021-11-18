UMassFive Taps Matt Eddy to Lead Northampton VA Medical Center Branch

NORTHAMPTON — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union recently introduced the newest leader of its Northampton VA Medical Center branch, Matt Eddy.

Eddy began his career at UMassFive three years ago as a member service specialist at the credit union’s King Street, Northampton branch, where his standards for outstanding service quickly created a rapport among the Northampton membership and built the foundation for his promotion to manager of the Northampton VA Medical Center branch.

In his new position, he now oversees the day-to-day operations of the Northampton VA Medical Center branch, including leading a team that cultivates a positive banking experience with each member interaction. He is also in charge of maintaining branch compliance.

“As branch manager, I’m looking forward to being able to serve the VA membership’s daily financial needs,” Eddy said. “I am also excited to grow the VA membership so that we can make a positive impact on as many people’s financial lives as possible.”