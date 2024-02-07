United Way of Pioneer Valley Launches VolunteerConnect

SPRINGFIELD — The United Way of Pioneer Valley will launch VolunteerConnect, a program of community events, workshops, and services that connect volunteers with opportunities in the Pioneer Valley.

As part of VolunteerConnect, UWPV will share a robust, virtual volunteer platform to match volunteers with open volunteer positions throughout the region. The platform is free to use and can be accessed through United Way’s website at volunteer.uwpv.org.

A VolunteerConnect online learning session will be held today, Feb. 7, from noon to 1 p.m. UWPV will also host a Mix & Mingle today from 5 to 6 p.m. at the United Way Service Center, 1441 Main St., Springfield to celebrate the kickoff of VolunteerConnect, including a live demonstration of the platform.

“Volunteerism is one of the most powerful resources at our disposal,” said Megan Moynihan, UWPV’s interim president and CEO. “We’re excited to leverage technology in the form of a volunteer portal, along with in-person workshops and events, to help area nonprofits connect with those who want to help.”

Registration is free and available through Eventbrite by clicking here.