United Way of Pioneer Valley to Distribute $258,500 in Emergency Food and Shelter Funds

SPRINGFIELD — The Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) is a program funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and designed to supplement and expand the ongoing work of local social0service organizations to provide shelter, food, and supportive services to individuals and families who are experiencing, or are at risk of experiencing, homelessness or hunger.

The United Way Pioneer Valley (UWPV) serves as the administrator for Hampden County, South Hadley, and Granby for all EFSP funds. With the help of a local board comprised of local community leaders, UWPV determines how funding is allocated through a competitive grant application process.

EFSP funding for Phase 40 recently became available, resulting in the distribution of $258,500 to be disbursed on a reimbursement basis to local nonprofit organizations.

“We are honored to be the vehicle through which these funds are allocated to the community, to the people most challenged with finding food and shelter,” said Jason Newmark, president of the UWPV board. “We are especially grateful to our local board partners at Catholic Charities, the Red Cross, etc., who help us make this happen.”

EFSP funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. The key responsibility of participating organizations is to provide assistance within the intent of their programs.