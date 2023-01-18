Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the months of November and December 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Hare Krishna Springfield Hotel LLC
36 Johnny Cake Hollow
$1,537.50 — Add fire separation to mechanical room

LENOX

Casella Waste Management Inc.
64 Willow Creek Road
$176,740 — Construct parts room, two offices, a half bath, and a mezzanine storage area within existing steel garage

Casella Waste Management Inc.
68 Willow Creek Road
$60,804 — Construct office and break room within existing storage area of main building

NORTHAMPTON

Bobo LLC
88 King St.
$16,882 — Seven replacement windows

City of Northampton
80 Locust St.
$257,166 — Seventy-four replacement windows at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School

Colvest/Northampton LLC
303 King St.
$20,000 — Illuminated ground sign for Aldi

Colvest/Northampton LLC
303 King St.
$4,000 — Illuminated wall sign for Aldi

Colvest/Northampton LLC
303 King St.
$4,000 — Illuminated side elevation wall sign for Aldi

Mananto Holdings LLP
36 King St.
$48,000 — Repair water-damaged ceilings

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Hospitality Group LLC
1 West St.
$10,500 — Remove cell-tower equipment from roof

South Congregational Church
110 South St.
$5,000 — Remove and replace stair tread material from front steps

SOUTH HADLEY

Curran-O’Brien Funeral Home
33 Lamb St.
$10,400 — Remove and replace window

Mount Holyoke College
50 College St.
$120,000 — Renovate combined spaces, remove interior walls to enlarge reconfigured space to make new laboratory classroom, new electrical and data, add cabinets and sink

South Hadley Police Department
41 Bridge St.
$55,000 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

Arcoleo Realty LLC
50 Maple St.
$30,000 — Install new door to waiting area of medical office

401 Liberty Street LLC
165 Stafford St.
$56,840 — Alter interior space and install new exterior windows at McCormick-Allum

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$127,696 — Alter interior space on second floor for cart-washing equipment replacement

FNBC Realty Corp.
1350 Main St.
$10,693.33 — Change ninth-floor conference suite from business use to assembly use

SJC LLC
57 Pearl St.
$15,000 — Remove and replace sheetrock at Yenian Oriental Rugs, remove and replace 14 windows and one interior door

SRC Springfield
215 Bicentennial Highway
$50,000 — Remove nine antennas and install 12 new antennas on AT&T telecommunications tower

