The following building permits were issued during the months of November and December 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Hare Krishna Springfield Hotel LLC

36 Johnny Cake Hollow

$1,537.50 — Add fire separation to mechanical room

LENOX

Casella Waste Management Inc.

64 Willow Creek Road

$176,740 — Construct parts room, two offices, a half bath, and a mezzanine storage area within existing steel garage

Casella Waste Management Inc.

68 Willow Creek Road

$60,804 — Construct office and break room within existing storage area of main building

NORTHAMPTON

Bobo LLC

88 King St.

$16,882 — Seven replacement windows

City of Northampton

80 Locust St.

$257,166 — Seventy-four replacement windows at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School

Colvest/Northampton LLC

303 King St.

$20,000 — Illuminated ground sign for Aldi

Colvest/Northampton LLC

303 King St.

$4,000 — Illuminated wall sign for Aldi

Colvest/Northampton LLC

303 King St.

$4,000 — Illuminated side elevation wall sign for Aldi

Mananto Holdings LLP

36 King St.

$48,000 — Repair water-damaged ceilings

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Hospitality Group LLC

1 West St.

$10,500 — Remove cell-tower equipment from roof

South Congregational Church

110 South St.

$5,000 — Remove and replace stair tread material from front steps

SOUTH HADLEY

Curran-O’Brien Funeral Home

33 Lamb St.

$10,400 — Remove and replace window

Mount Holyoke College

50 College St.

$120,000 — Renovate combined spaces, remove interior walls to enlarge reconfigured space to make new laboratory classroom, new electrical and data, add cabinets and sink

South Hadley Police Department

41 Bridge St.

$55,000 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

Arcoleo Realty LLC

50 Maple St.

$30,000 — Install new door to waiting area of medical office

401 Liberty Street LLC

165 Stafford St.

$56,840 — Alter interior space and install new exterior windows at McCormick-Allum

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$127,696 — Alter interior space on second floor for cart-washing equipment replacement

FNBC Realty Corp.

1350 Main St.

$10,693.33 — Change ninth-floor conference suite from business use to assembly use

SJC LLC

57 Pearl St.

$15,000 — Remove and replace sheetrock at Yenian Oriental Rugs, remove and replace 14 windows and one interior door

SRC Springfield

215 Bicentennial Highway

$50,000 — Remove nine antennas and install 12 new antennas on AT&T telecommunications tower