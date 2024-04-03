United Way to Distribute $189,292 in Emergency Food and Shelter Funds

SPRINGFIELD — The Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) is a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funded program designed to supplement the ongoing work of local social-service organizations to provide shelter, food, and supportive services to individuals and families who are experiencing, or are at risk of experiencing, homelessness or hunger.

United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) serves as the administrator for Hampden County for all EFSP funds. With the help of a local board comprised of local community leaders, UWPV determines how funding is allocated through a competitive grant-application process.

EFSP funding for phase 41 recently became available, resulting in the distribution of $189,292 to be disbursed on a reimbursement basis to local nonprofit organizations.

“We are truly honored to support allocation of these funds to the community during a time when these services are more important than ever,” said Megan Moynihan, president and CEO of UWPV. “We are especially grateful to our local board partners at Catholic Charities, the Red Cross, etc., who help us make this happen.”

EFSP funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. The key responsibility of participating organizations is to provide assistance within the intent of their programs.

Any agencies with ongoing programming in Hampden County that supports emergency food, shelter, utilities, and rent or mortgage assistance are welcome to apply. Agencies must be nonprofit, have an accounting system, practice non-discrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and, if they are a voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying organizations are urged to apply.

To apply, organizations must attend one of two informational sessions: Thursday, April 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the TD Bank Building conference room, 1441 Main St, Springfield; or Wednesday, April 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, 164 Race St, Holyoke. Email [email protected] to RSVP.