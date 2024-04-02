Freedom Credit Union Hires Lee Craig as Chief Financial Officer

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union recently hired Lee Craig as its senior vice president and chief financial officer. Bringing three decades of leadership experience in credit-union operations and compliance, Craig will lend his expertise to planning, directing, and controlling Freedom’s overall financial plans and policies, accounting practices, and relationships with lending institutions and the financial community.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lee as our new CFO,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “His incredible wealth of knowledge encompasses not only every facet of our industry, but the communities in which our members live and work. We couldn’t ask for a better fit for this fundamental role within our organization.”

Craig comes to Freedom after 23 years as CFO at MassMutual Federal Credit Union, where he was responsible for the operation’s overall financial condition, information-technology oversight, compliance management, and strategic planning. He also previously served as principal examiner at the National Credit Union Administration.

A member of the Credit Union National Assoc. CFO Council and Compliance Council and a past member of Fiserv’s user advisory board, Craig served on the town of Westhampton’s Finance Committee for several years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Westfield State University.