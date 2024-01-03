Freedom Credit Union Donates More Than $4,000 to Westover Galaxy Council

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout the month of November, Freedom Credit Union collected cash donations at all its branches on behalf of the Westover Galaxy Community Council to support military service members and their families at Westover Air Reserve Base (ARB) in Chicopee. A total of $2,032.83 was collected from members, staff, and the community, which Freedom matched for a total donation of $4,065.66.

“Throughout the year, our monthly giving campaigns are met with terrific support, for which we are grateful,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “We really wanted to close out the year with a bang, so we matched the donations we received for this worthy cause. The holidays can be particularly hard for our military members and their families, especially when they are separated. The Westover Galaxy Community Council works to ease this difficulty by offering special events and resources.”

Formed in 1988 as a committee within the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce and incorporated as an independent organization in 1989, the Westover Galaxy Community Council is an organization made up of veterans, local businesspeople, and other citizens who support the men, women, and mission of Westover ARB. Within U.S. Department of Defense guidelines, the council raises funds to contribute to events and special needs at Westover, the largest air reserve base in the nation and home to more than 5,500 military and civilian workers.