Viability Appoints Joseph Wendover to Human Resources, Diversity Post

SPRINGFIELD — Richard Venne, CEO of Viability, announced the appointment of Joseph Wendover as chief Human Resources and Diversity officer.

Wendover was previously the Corporate Field Inclusion manager at Walgreens Boots Alliance and was an active member of Viability’s board of directors before accepting his current position. He received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and his master’s degree in industrial organizational psychology from University of New Haven.

As the Corporate Field Inclusion manager for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Wendover successfully placed more than 250 people with disabilities into Walgreens’ Connecticut-based New England Distribution Center and developed a diversity program that was replicated throughout the division in 18 other centers. He also currently serves as board president for the Connecticut Business Leadership Network, a member of the Connecticut State Rehabilitation Council, and a member of the Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities. He has more than 12 years of hands-on experience within human resources, diversity, and inclusion and 10 years of experience working directly with Viability as a board member and advocate.

Viability is a provider of human services, accredited by CARF and certified by Clubhouse International, the Department of Developmental Services, and the Department of Medical Assistance. Viability leverages community and employer partnerships to create opportunities for its members. With a staff of more than 500 individuals and 37 service locations across the country, Viability continues to be driven by the belief that every individual, no matter their ability, can be a valuable contributor to the community and workforce. Its service divisions include clubhouses, employment, community living, day programs, and transitional programs.