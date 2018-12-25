Cover Story Economic Outlook 2019 By George O'Brien December 25, 2018 123 Forward Progress Forward Progress Host of Forces Create Momentum Across the Region … Read More>>> Running out of Gas? Analysts Say the Economy Could Be Headed for a Slowdown … Read More>>> The Employment Picture With Talent Scarce, Many Employers Are Laboring to Fill Positions … Read More>>> Right Place, Right Time MGM One of Many Factors Spurring Optimism for Tourism Sector … Read More>>> SEE: List of Business & Economic Development Resources Tags: Economic Outlook 2019 Employment Picture Forward Progress MGM Running out of Gas Western Mass. Post navigation Previous Previous post: Recreational Marijuana Sales Bring New Challenges, Opportunities Related Posts Western Mass Business Expo 2016 By BusinessWest Staff October 31, 2016 Answering the Call By BusinessWest Staff June 3, 2014 Red Flags By BusinessWest Staff March 15, 2011