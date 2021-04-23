Visiting Angels Supports Parking Lot Bingo

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Visiting Angels, the West Springfield-based provider of home care and other services for the elderly, is supporting the West Springfield Council on Aging in an initiative it calls Parking Lot Bingo.

As that name suggests, this is Bingo in a parking lot. Staged every Wednesday at 1 p.m., the program was created for individuals over the age of 60. Seniors receive disposable Bingo cards and pens and are able to participate from their car by listening to the numbers called on the radio. When someone gets Bingo, they honk their horn and receive a prize. The program allows people to get out of their homes to retain some of their normal daily activities while still adhering to safety protocols in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, Visiting Angels provided the prizes for the Bingo program. The Visiting Angels bags included a puzzle, nostalgic candy, and other assorted Visiting Angels goodies with information about the company’s services.

“Visiting Angels of West Springfield and West Springfield Council on Aging share a common love for helping the elder community, and we were excited to be a part of such an enjoyable event for our seniors during these difficult times,” said company president Michele Anstett.

Parking Lot Bingo is a free event that typically lasts an hour consisting of 10 games. To register, call (413) 263-3264 or do so online at https://www.townofwestspringfield.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5809/556?backlist=%2Fgovernment%2Fdepartments%2Fcouncil-on-aging.

Visiting Angels offers senior in-home care, elderly care, and care for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s. It serves towns across the Pioneer Valley, including Springfield, West Springfield, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Wilbraham, Agawam, Ludlow, Westfield, Southwick, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, Indian Orchard, Holyoke, Southampton, and Montgomery.