WSU Plans to Return to Increased Residential Capacity and On-ground Classes for Fall 2021  

WESTFIELD — Westfield State University continues planning for its fall 2021 semester, aiming to welcome more than 2,000 residential students and return to its standard amount (75 %) of classes on-ground. Westfield State leadership indicates the university’s plans to return to normal are synchronous with the growing availability and administering of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“New and returning students can expect an on-campus population and activity level in the fall that is more indicative of Westfield State’s normal campus culture,” said Interim President Roy H. Saigo.

Saigo said the university is strongly encouraging all students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated as Westfield State awaits release of the Massachusetts Higher Education Control Plan. Once announced, the control plan’s guidance will help the University finalize the finer points of its Fall 2021 semester, prioritizing the health and safety of its full campus community.

“Westfield State University looks forward to offering the majority of academic and student-life experiences on campus, as we realize the important role those play in our students’ overall experience and growth here,” he noted.

As it prepares for fall 2021, the University anticipates the gradual return to a more robust on-campus workforce, beginning in May and carrying through to the end of August.