W.D. Cowls Names Arthur Haskins Director of Real Estate and Community Development

NORTH AMHERST — W.D. Cowls Inc. recently welcomed Arthur Haskins as director of Real Estate and Community Development.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Haskins has worked on all facets of real estate and community building. He has overseen the completion of numerous mixed-use, commercial, and residential developments in New England and has a strong understanding of real-estate development, with expertise in new-construction management, affordable housing, residential brokerage, land sales, permitting, homeowner associations, property management, and conservation land trusts.

Most recently, for Beacon Communities, Haskins managed North Square’s residential development, construction, completion, and 100% lease-up of 130 new residential units, which include one-, two-, and three-bedroom affordable apartments for households both 50% and 30% below area median income.

“We’ve worked with Arthur for years and were thrilled when he expressed interest in joining our team. His background, outlook, and his engaging personality are just what we need to take our family business to the next level,” said Cinda Jones, president of W.D. Cowls.

His initial efforts in Amherst were related to developing a residential community on the campus of Hampshire College, marketing and completing all initial pre-sales related to Hampshire’s cultural-village concept for Veridian Village.

Haskins draws from multi-generational Haskins family sawmill and timberland roots in the Quabbin Valley of Massachusetts. He grew up in Greenfield and spent four years attending school in Bangkok, Thailand.