Western New England University to Host Undergraduate Open House on Sept. 27

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University will host high-school students and their parents in a virtual open house on Sunday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free, but advance reservation is required by clicking here or calling the Admissions Office at (413) 782-1312.

Kerri Jarzabski, assistant vice president for Enrollment Management and Retention and dean of first-year students, will lead guests on a live virtual tour of the campus; introduce them to the university’s new President, Robert Johnson; and show them what life is like as a Golden Bear. Along the way, prospective students and their families will learn about academic opportunities within the Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, and Engineering; the new 4U Advising Program and options for academic support; living on campus and commuting; student activities; athletics; and more.

“I am so excited to have a chance to meet our prospective students at this event,” Jarzabski said. “Even though we are not able to have large numbers of students on campus, I am confident that those that attend will get a true sense of the Golden Bear spirit that exists on our campus.”

To wrap up the event, Jarzabski will host a live panel with student leaders, where guests will be able to ask questions directly to students. After the formal event, prospective families will be able to join academic breakout sessions, watch a video overview, and join a Zoom session for each college.

For a complete list of 2020-21 Virtual Open House dates and times, click here.