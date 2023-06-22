Whittlesey Dedicates Annual Community Day to Volunteer Efforts

HARTFORD, Conn. — Whittlesey continued its long‐standing tradition of community service through a range of projects across Western Mass. and Connecticut during its annual Community Day.

For more than a decade, Whittlesey volunteers have stepped away from their desks to participate in various projects that directly affect the communities where they live and work. This year, more than 100 Whittlesey team members collaborated with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, the Bushnell Park Foundation, and the Diaper Bank of Connecticut in a day dedicated to creating positive and tangible impacts within local communities.

At the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, teams engaged in general park clean‐up efforts, including spreading mulch, planting new flower beds, and repairing and painting fences.

“Our commitment to service extends far beyond our professional obligations,” said Drew Andrews, CEO and managing partner at Whittlesey. “We believe in giving back to the communities we are part of, and our annual Community Day is a testament to this belief. We are honored to partner with these remarkable organizations this year and look forward to the impact we can make together.”

Whittlesey’s Community Day is part of a series of initiatives the firm undertakes throughout the year, emphasizing its core belief in the power of community engagement. The firm takes pride in its enduring partnerships with diverse nonprofit organizations and the real‐world impacts they create together.