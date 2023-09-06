Whittlesey Named a 2023 Best of the Best Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Whittlesey, an accounting, advisory, and technology firm, has been named a Best of the Best Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA), an award‐winning newsletter for the public-accounting profession. Whittlesey is the only Connecticut- and Western Mass.‐based firm to make this list.

“We are honored that IPA has recognized us as one of the Best of the Best Firms for the second consecutive year,” Managing Partner and CEO Drew Andrews said. “This prestigious award is a testament to our team’s pursuit of excellence and commitment to our clients and the trust they put in us each day.”

IPA’s annual Best of the Best list ranks top accounting firms with superior financial and operational performance in the most recent fiscal year. The firms are selected from nearly 600 firms across the U.S. and Canada. Selections for the list are based on more than 50 metrics related to firm growth, productivity, staff development, and more.

Along with being named a Best of the Best Firm, Whittlesey was also named a 2023 Top 200 Accounting Firm in the nation. There are more than 46,000 public accounting firms in the U.S.

Founded in Hartford in 1961, Whittlesey is one of the largest regional CPA and consulting firms in New England. With offices in Connecticut and Massachusetts, it provides a comprehensive array of advisory, assurance, tax, and technology services to a broad range of businesses and individuals.