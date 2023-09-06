Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Hires Joseph Maffuccio II as Vice President

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank recently hired Joseph Maffuccio II as vice president, branch administration.

Maffuccio joins the Co-op after an accomplished 16-year career with Greylock Federal Credit Union. While at Greylock, he held several retail, market, and business-development supervisory and manager positions, most recently as vice president, market manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Joe to our team,” said J. Jay Anderson, president and CEO of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. “His strong leadership skills, retail knowledge, and regional contacts will certainly make him an asset to the bank.”

Maffuccio received his bachelor’s degree from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams. He is the past president of Tyler Street Business Group and currently coaches Pittsfield youth sports.