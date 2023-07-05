Whittlesey Promotes Greg LaCasse to Partner

HARTFORD, Conn. — Whittlesey, a leading tax and advisory services provider, announced the promotion of Greg LaCasse, CPA to partner.

“Greg’s promotion to partner recognizes the dedication, drive for excellence, and professional integrity he brings to the firm and his engagements,” Managing Partner and CEO Drew Andrews said. “We welcome our new partner to our leadership team and are confident that Greg’s insights and technical expertise will further propel our firm forward and enrich our capacity to provide our clients with outstanding value and service.”

LaCasse joined the firm in 2017 and has 30 years of experience in public and private accounting, including roles with the Big 4, as well as serving as chief financial officer for an international IT consulting firm. He is an active member of Whittlesey’s real-estate, construction, and manufacturing niche and specializes in providing tax and advisory services to both businesses and individuals, with a focus on working with clients in the professional service, medical, real-estate, retail, wholesale, and manufacturing and distribution industries.

LaCasse holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Central Connecticut State University and a master’s degree in taxation from the University of Hartford. He also pursues continuing professional education in taxation and business-advisory services. He is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants.