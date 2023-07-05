HCC Foundation Awards $304,000 in Student Scholarships for 2023-24

HOLYOKE — The Holyoke Community College Foundation awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to students for the 2023-24 academic year.

This year, the HCC Foundation awarded 259 scholarships worth $304,125 to 249 incoming, current, and transferring HCC students. Many students received multiple scholarship awards.

The HCC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that works to advance the college’s mission, vision, and values. Founded in 1968 as the Friends of Holyoke Community College in response to a devastating fire that forced the college to rebuild a new campus, the foundation now manages assets of more than $20 million, the largest community-college foundation endowment in Massachusetts.

An alphabetical list of all scholarship recipients and their awards can be viewed at hcc.edu/scholarships-2023.