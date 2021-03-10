Wistariahurst to Host ‘Spring Things with Patti Steinman’ on March 24

HOLYOKE — On Wednesday, March 24 at 2 p.m., Wistariahurst will present “Spring Things with Patti Steinman,” a live, virtual program on Zoom. This program is open to all members of the public, but has been especially designed to address the needs of area seniors, many of whom continue to be socially isolated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is free to attend, but spaces are limited, and pre-registration is required.

Spring is a time for new growth, new migrants, and beauty all around. Participants will take a virtual tour of spring in New England by looking at wildflowers, birds, salamanders, and more with Patti Steinman of Mass Audubon.

Steinman is the education coordinator of Mass Audubon’s Connecticut River Valley Sanctuaries, based in Easthampton. She has worked in the environmental-education field for more than 30 years, developing, teaching, and overseeing adult programs, day camps, nature preschools, and special events.

The Alvarium Foundation is funding this program, which is also supported through a Community Development Block Grant to address, prevent, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is administered through the Holyoke Office of Community Development and has been planned in consultation with the Holyoke Council on Aging.

To register for “Spring Things with Patti Steinman,” visit www.wistariahurst.org or e-mail Eileen Maginnis at the Holyoke Council on Aging at [email protected]. To share an idea for a topic to be considered for a future Wistariahurst session, contact [email protected].