Monson Savings Bank to Host Five Free Community Shred Days

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced it will host five of its popular, free Community Shred Days in 2021, and all are welcome. The events, one Shred Day taking place at each branch location, have been scheduled to begin on March 27, with the last on Aug. 7.

As in past years, Monson Savings Bank is partnering with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for this series of events welcoming the public to discard their documents in a safe and secure manner. This is a perfect opportunity to dispose of unwanted documents such as tax returns, bank or credit-card statements, bills, or medical records. Pre-packaged refreshments and giveaways will be available while supplies last. Health and safety protocols will be carefully followed. All visitors are asked to practice social distancing and will be required to wear a mask.

Monson Savings Bank’s free Community Shred Days will take place on the following dates and locations, all from 9 a.m. to noon:

• March 27, 15 Somers Road, Hampden;

• May 22, 136 West St., Ware;

• June 5, 100 Post Office Park, Wilbraham;

• June 26, 61 North Main St., East Longmeadow; and

• Aug. 7, 146 Main St., Monson.

“The protection of personal information and data is extremely important to us here at Monson Savings Bank, and we are happy to have partnered with PROSHRED to provide this complimentary opportunity to not only our customers, but to all community members,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO. “All are welcome to visit Monson Savings Bank and the PROSHRED trucks during the scheduled events, to bring their materials they would like to discard of securely.”