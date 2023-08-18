With 91 More Orders, Dr. Seuss License Plates Could Begin Production

SPRINGFIELD — It’s been a few years in the making, but the Springfield Museums are getting closer to having a Dr. Seuss specialty license plate on the road in the near future.

“We are just 91 orders away from hitting the 750-order minimum that the Registry of Motor Vehicles requires before it can begin production,” said Emilie Czupryna, director of Development at the Springfield Museums. “We are so close.”

Launched in 2019, the Museums’ specialty plate campaign has two key goals: celebrate Dr. Seuss’s legacy of inspiration, curiosity, and whimsy, while creating a revenue stream that will support the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum on the Quadrangle in downtown Springfield.

The plate features the beloved Cat in the Hat, arguably the most famous character created by Springfield native Ted Geisel (Dr. Seuss).

“This plate is an opportunity to celebrate all that makes learning fun,” said Kay Simpson, president and CEO of the Springfield Museums.

The specialty plates cost $40 (in addition to standard vehicle-registration fees), and a portion of that $40 goes to the Dr. Seuss Museum. The RMV requires 750 pre-orders of specialty plate designs before it can begin production. Visit springfieldmuseums.org/seuss-plate to order a Dr. Seuss plate.

“Who doesn’t smile when they see the Cat in the Hat?” state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez asked. “This iconic plate would not only celebrate Dr. Seuss’s literary contributions, but also remind us of the joy, imagination, and inspiration he continues to bring to generations. Let’s proudly display this plate on our vehicles, spreading the magic of Dr. Seuss’s world wherever we go.”

Once the 750-order minimum is reached, the Springfield Museums will contact those who have already placed orders to thank them for their patience and to explain the next steps.

“Millions of people have found true joy in reading and learning, thanks to Dr. Seuss,” state Sen. Adam Gomez said. “These license plates are a wonderful and very visible tribute to his genius — and a reminder of his roots right here in Springfield.”

Anyone with questions about the Dr. Seuss license-plate campaign should contact Czupryna at (413) 314-6458 or [email protected].