BusinessTalk with Greenfield Community and Economic Development director Amy Cahillane

For the past decade, Amy Cahillane has been a key figure in the Northampton community, most notably as the first executive director of the Downtown Northampton Assoc., where she led initiatives to strengthen the vibrancy of the city’s economy and culture. These days, she’s bringing her considerable talents to Greenfield, as that city’s new Community and Economic Development director — and she’s doing so at a time of considerable momentum, challenge, and exciting projects happening downtown. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, Amy talks with BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about her passion for communities, why Greenfield is an attractive place to live and work, and more. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.