Eight Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — Local law firm Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin announced that eight of its lawyers have been awarded in the 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.

The following attorneys received special designations from Best Lawyers, including Lawyer of the Year and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America:

• Attorney Steven Schwartz was named a Lawyer of the Year in the field of business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships). He was also chosen for The Best Lawyers in America in the fields of business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), closely held companies and corporate law.

• Attorney Gary Fentin was named a Lawyer of the Year in the fields of banking and finance law and commercial transactions/uniform commercial code (UCC) law.

• Attorney Carol Cioe Klyman was named a Lawyer of the Year in the fields of elder law and trusts and estates.

• Managing Partner Timothy Mulhern was named a Lawyer of the Year in the fields of corporate law and tax law.

• Attorney Steven Weiss was named a Lawyer of the Year in the fields of bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law.

• Attorney Mark Esposito was named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America in the fields of commercial litigation and litigation ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­– labor and employment.

The following attorneys were selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America:

• Attorney Michele Feinstein was recognized in the fields of trusts and estates litigation, elder law, and trusts and estates.

• Attorney James Sheils was recognized in the field of commercial transactions/ uniform commercial code (UCC) law.