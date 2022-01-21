WNE School of Law to Host Attorney Justin Hurst on Feb. 7

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University (WNE) School of Law will host attorney Justin Hurst on Monday, Feb. 7 as part of the school’s Color of Law Roundtable Discussion Series. Hurst will discuss his career path at noon. Registration for this virtual event is at bit.ly/3fgN3ipColorofLaw. The event is free and open to the public.

Hurst was born and raised in the city of Springfield. He is the son of attorneys Frederick Hurst and Marjorie Hurst, who are the founders and publishers of An African American Point of View newspaper. Attorney Hurst is a graduate of Springfield public schools and received his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Virginia.

Hurst began his service in the Springfield public school district as a secondary English teacher, and assumed the role of coordinator of Implementation for the Striving Readers Adolescent Literacy Initiative. Later, he was appointed director of Implementation for the Striving Readers Adolescent Literacy Initiative.

He received his juris doctor degree from Western New England College School of Law and was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. in 2004. He currently serves as manager for London Realty, LLC. In 2013, he was elected as a Springfield city councilor. In 2019 and 2020, he was unanimously voted by his colleagues to serve as president of that body.

The Color of Law series is designed to expose Western New England University law students to attorneys, professionals, and judges of color. The series provides students a chance to network with people of color from the legal community and learn about various career paths.