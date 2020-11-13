Country Bank Supports Behavioral Health Network with $10,000 Donation

WARE — Country Bank recently donated $10,000 to Behavioral Health Network (BHN) to assist with the Under 5 Thrive program and the Kid Stop Child Center based in Ware. BHN serves nearly 50,000 people annually in 40 locations throughout Western Mass. in areas including mental health, children’s services, and addiction and recovery.

“Thank you so much for this important contribution to our children’s services in Ware. This will go a long way toward helping local families with resources and assistance to keep their children safe and healthy in the coming year,” said Susan West, senior vice president of BHN.

Over the past eight years, Country Bank has donated a total of $315,000 to support the work BHN offers to the region.

“The pandemic has certainly placed a strain on our local communities; child care has been one area that has been hugely impacted and has left families trying to balance childcare needs with work schedules,” said Shelley Regin, senior vice president, Marketing at Country Bank and advisory board member at BHN. “It has not been easy for anyone throughout the last several months, and we are so grateful to have these places right here in our community to help support local families. The essential programs that BHN provides aligns perfectly with Country Bank’s mission to help improve the livelihood of those in our communities.”