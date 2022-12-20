World Affairs Council to Present Discussion on Status of Women in Iran

SPRINGFIELD — The World Affairs Council of Western Massachusetts announced that its next Instant Issues brown-bag lunchtime discussion will take place Friday, Jan. 13 at noon on the new, ninth-floor event space at 1350 Main St. in downtown Springfield.

Longtime friend of the council Mahsa Khanbabai, an attorney with Khanbabai Immigration Law, will speak on the current status of women in Iran.

Khanbabai was born in Iran and raised in Western Mass. She is regularly interviewed by news agencies such as NPR, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, MSNBC, and others. Her legal advocacy and strategic use of the media spotlight has led to numerous high-impact immigration changes, including the reinstatement of deferred action.

Admission to the event is $5 for council members without a lunch provided, or $20 with a box lunch. Non-members’ admission cost is $10 without a lunch or $25 with a lunch. For those who purchase a meal, box lunches with a choice of sandwich — turkey, tuna, roast beef, or vegetarian — will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Lunches also include a deli salad, cookie, chips, and soda or water.

At the request of the speaker, this event will not be recorded.

