Wright-Pierce Opens Westfield Office

WESTFIELD — Wright-Pierce, an environmental/civil infrastructure engineering firm, has announced the opening of an office in Westfield.

“Opening the Westfield office is the next step in our strategic plan to better serve our expanding client base in Central and Western Massachusetts,” said Wright-Pierce President and CEO John Braccio. “We look forward to being an active community partner with municipalities throughout the region, helping to engineer environmentally sustainable and economically sound solutions to New England’s aging water, wastewater and civil infrastructure challenges.”

Thomas Hogan, regional group leader for Central and Western Massachusetts, will serve as office manager.

“Having spent my professional life serving clients in the Central and Western Massachusetts region, I have great appreciation for the quality of life here,” said Hogan. “Similarly, I was drawn to join Wright-Pierce in part because of the firm’s work culture and record of repeat clients; a record clearly earned by a high level of commitment to client satisfaction, as well as technical expertise.”

Prior to joining Wright-Pierce, Hogan served more than 20 years as an engineering consultant to Massachusetts municipal, institutional, industrial, commercial and energy sector clients.

Wright-Pierce is an award-winning, multi-discipline engineering firm that has been providing water, wastewater and civil infrastructure services since 1947. Employee-owned, Wright-Pierce’s more than 200 engineers and support professionals are strategically located in offices throughout New England and Florida.