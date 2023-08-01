Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield Welcomes New Board Members

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) recently welcomed three new board members. Springfield YPS elevates the level of each member’s craft by enriching their experience through programs and networking events that add value and remain relevant to their ever-evolving industries.

Springfield YPS continues to concentrate its efforts on business and career development, networking, social and cultural involvement, and community activism. Its diverse membership comes from a wide range of professions and backgrounds united by a commitment to make Springfield a better place to work, live, play, and stay.

New board members include Aiden McDonald of Visual Sound Productions, Ryan Brassard of Raymond James, and Sarah Federation of Bacon Wilson.

The new board members join existing board members Nikai Fondon of Berkshire Bank and the “She Did That!” podcast, Elizabeth Hillis of WWLP, Alaina Macaulay of UMass Amherst, Lauren Zuber of the Markens Group, Drew McConaha of Train for Life, Melissa Cuzzone of EBS Insurance Brokers, and Ashley Batlle-Ramos of Beauty Batlles Lounge, as well as YPS Treasurer Russ Kelly, Secretary Isabella Brandy-Prankus of the Gray House, co-Vice President Kara Bombard of Performance Food Group, co-Vice President Tyler Hadley of DDS Acoustical Specialties, and President Heather Clark of the Baystate Health Foundation.

“Having such a robust board of directors will further our ability to provide more quality events and professional-development opportunities throughout Greater Springfield,” Clark said.

To learn more about Springfield YPS and its programming, visit www.springfieldyps.com.