Young Professional Society to Host Third Thursday Event Today

SPRINGFIELD — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will host its Third Thursday: Alumni Connections & Annual Showcase, a monthly networking event today, Jan. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield, while honoring and paying respects to longtime YPS member Jennifer Schimmel.

This Third Thursday event will feature a review of 2023 events, partnerships, and community investments, as well as an outlook for 2024. Highlights for 2023 include more than 25 events, 18 partnerships, and more than $18,000 in community investment, with plans to surpass those numbers in 2024.

YPS will also seek to partner with local colleges and universities and engage in more volunteer and community giving opportunities in the coming year. Existing members and other young professionals interested in membership will have the opportunity to network with board of directors alumni and learn more about how YPS helped with their professional development.

During the event, YPS will take a moment to honor and pay respects to Schimmel, who passed away on Jan. 7. Professionally, Jennifer dedicated her talents to nonprofit organizations, holding the position of executive director of Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity from 2007 to 2019. She has held various support roles with organizations such as Hartford Seminary, Wadsworth Atheneum, and Shakespeare & Company.