UMassFive Offers Array of Financial Wellness Webinars

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union is always looking for opportunities to educate members and the local community on financial subjects. For more than a decade, UMassFive has offered free financial wellness workshops, where attendees gain insight into specific financial topics.

During the first four months of 2024, the following UMassFive financial wellness webinars will be offered: “Paying Down Debt,” “Reaching Your Financial Goals in 2024,” “Understanding Credit,” “Understand Your Money Personality,” “Budgeting 101,” and “Homebuying 101.”

Licensed CFS financial advisors will also present the following topics: “Understanding Social Security,” “Saving for Retirement: IRA Need-to-knows,” and “Retirement Plan Rollover Options.”

Specific financial wellness topics are typically offered multiple times per year to allow multiple opportunities for community members to be able to attend subjects that interest them. To view descriptions of all these financial-wellness webinars, including dates and times, and to register to attend, visit umassfive.coop/resources/workshops.