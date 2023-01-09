YPS to Host Economic Development Luncheon, Membership Drive

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will kick off the new year with two January events, including a Leadership Luncheon on economic development and tourism on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Venture X Holyoke at noon, and its annual membership-drive networking event on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Springfield Country Club.

YPS’ first Leadership Luncheon of the year will feature a panel of local professionals, including Diana Syznal, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber; Michele Goldberg, vice president of Marketing for the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Xiomara Albán DeLobato, chief of staff for the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC). The panel will discuss the many ways young professionals are drawn to the Western Mass. region, the challenges that command their attention, and how the community can work together to make Greater Springfield a better place to work, live, and thrive. Advance registration is required; admission is free for YPS members and $10 for non-members.

YPS will then host its ‘Throwback’ Third Thursday membership drive and board alumni night, hosted by former YPS board members Amie Miarecki and Alfonso Santaniello. Presented by the Westfield Starfires with support from America’s Box Choice and LiftTruck Parts & Service, the event will feature discounted membership rates, available exclusively on the night of the networking event. The membership drive begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend.

Former YPS board of directors members are encouraged to attend the event early for a cocktail hour from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the 15th anniversary of YPS. The champagne toast will be sponsored by Sumner & Toner Insurance Agency Inc. and NRG Real Estate. Advance registration is requested.

“YPS events help retain individuals who are enthusiastic about the future of the community and their personal endeavors,” YPS President Heather Clark said. “YPS is here to exchange ideas, share common interests, and cultivate membership to serve as local leaders of tomorrow. We’re hopeful that our monthly events will make it easier to make meaningful connections that will help local young professionals thrive.”

To register for either or both of YPS’ January events, visit www.springfieldyps.com/events. To sponsor an event, email [email protected].