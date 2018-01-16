Dress for Success Graduates 14 from Foot in the Door Program

SPRINGFIELD — The third cohort of the Western Mass. Dress for Success Foot in the Door program celebrated its graduation at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC). Fourteen women recently completed the nine-week training. Graduates already have interviews scheduled with TD Bank, MGM Springfield, Sunshine Village, Baystate Health, and Smith & Wesson. One participant said she’s decided to return to higher education and get her bachelor’s degree. These women are ready for the workforce due to a grant from Baystate Health and Smith & Wesson.

“If you had told me two years ago, when we began building the Foot in the Door program, it would be this successful, I would have thought it was simply high expectations,” said Dawn Creighton, president of the board. “The caliber of the women coming out of this program, being workforce-ready, is amazing. We change their lives and their futures.”

The success of the Foot in the Door program lies in the partnership between Western Mass. Dress for Success and Training and Workforce Options (TWO), the workforce collaboration between STCC and Holyoke Community College, said Sharon Grundel of TWO. “As community-driven and supported entities, we share a vision to empower individuals to their highest ability.”

Currently, Western Mass. Dress for Success is accepting applications and grants to begin its fourth cohort this spring.